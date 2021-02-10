XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of XPO Logistics worth $20,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

NYSE XPO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.47. 16,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,567. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.02 and its 200-day moving average is $100.71. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

