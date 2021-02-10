XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Stock Price Up 7%

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 12,232,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 16,297,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 384.80% and a negative net margin of 258.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSPA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 216.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 731,314 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.