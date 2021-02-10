Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Share Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.54

Shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.54 and traded as high as $44.79. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF shares last traded at $44.76, with a volume of 3,988,983 shares trading hands.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $517,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 169.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 16,362 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 35,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period.

