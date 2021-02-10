Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%.

Shares of YELP traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,520. Yelp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,239,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock valued at $35,541,963. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

