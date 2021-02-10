Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on YELP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Yelp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Yelp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Yelp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of YELP stock traded down $2.49 on Wednesday, reaching $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 82,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,520. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.99 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,239,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock valued at $35,541,963. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,711 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,736 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

