Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.94

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.94 and last traded at $36.83, with a volume of 8789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YELP. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $10,397,963.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,239,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock valued at $35,541,963 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,272,599 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 319,174 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,769 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Yelp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,916 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 18.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $80,772,000 after buying an additional 636,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

