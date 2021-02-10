yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) One Day Volume Hits $2,796.00

yieldfarming.insure (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One yieldfarming.insure token can now be purchased for $391.50 or 0.02281515 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, yieldfarming.insure has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. yieldfarming.insure has a total market capitalization of $18.31 million and $2,796.00 worth of yieldfarming.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,725.57 or 1.00103011 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00033833 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $469.96 or 0.01051851 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.22 or 0.00322793 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.84 or 0.00236891 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00086294 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001821 BTC.

yieldfarming.insure Token Profile

yieldfarming.insure (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. yieldfarming.insure’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,780 tokens. The official website for yieldfarming.insure is yieldfarming.insure. yieldfarming.insure’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

