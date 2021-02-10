Zacks: Analysts Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.62 Million

Brokerages expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to announce $217.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $211.23 million to $224.00 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $186.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $847.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $839.17 million to $856.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $884.06 million, with estimates ranging from $876.47 million to $891.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $223.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.77 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRMT. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $191,355.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,732 shares in the company, valued at $13,233,091.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth $195,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.36. The stock had a trading volume of 23,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,358. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $132.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.41.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.