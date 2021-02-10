Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will announce earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Investors Real Estate Trust reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CSR opened at $72.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.69. The company has a market capitalization of $939.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $85.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

