Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group also reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

