Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to Post $2.09 EPS

Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will announce $2.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.44. TransDigm Group posted earnings of $4.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.99 to $13.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $17.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.66 to $19.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

Shares of TDG opened at $596.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $593.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $660.02.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 7,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.76, for a total transaction of $4,183,646.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total transaction of $48,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,809.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,540 shares of company stock worth $55,027,493 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

