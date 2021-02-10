Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will announce earnings of $2.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.80 and the highest is $3.11. United Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $12.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $12.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $14.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Therapeutics.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,965,000 after acquiring an additional 60,778 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 943,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 35.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,573,000 after acquiring an additional 223,194 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 640,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 557,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,353,000 after acquiring an additional 39,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $166.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.97. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $176.31.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.