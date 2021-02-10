Zacks: Analysts Expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.38 Million

Analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will post $44.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.18 million and the highest is $44.50 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $40.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $170.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.68 million to $170.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $189.89 million, with estimates ranging from $186.13 million to $193.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCPT. TheStreet raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

FCPT traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 313,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,093. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 44,465 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 667,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 65,343 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 31.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

