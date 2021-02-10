Zacks: Analysts Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to Post $1.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to post earnings per share of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $2.13. Molina Healthcare posted earnings per share of $2.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $12.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.74 to $13.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.56 to $14.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 43.9% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,699. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $246.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

