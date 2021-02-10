Zacks: Analysts Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $342.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to announce sales of $342.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $341.00 million and the highest is $345.30 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $414.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Steven Madden.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,867,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 184.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Steven Madden by 72.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 53.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 160.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

SHOO stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.81. 348,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,335. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -115.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

