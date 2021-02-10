Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will announce sales of $172.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.10 million and the lowest is $164.75 million. Aspen Technology reported sales of $132.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $747.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $744.94 million to $750.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $719.11 million, with estimates ranging from $702.88 million to $740.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $160.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.9% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

