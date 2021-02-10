Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Also, Director Owen J. Sullivan bought 7,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,727.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,517 shares of company stock valued at $193,454 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 233,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 289,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 204,800 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTG traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $7.09. 88,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,947. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.