Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to Announce -$0.45 EPS

Equities analysts expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Kura Oncology posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kura Oncology.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of KURA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 496,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,058. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,931,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,079,000 after buying an additional 547,852 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $15,320,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 929,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,351,000 after purchasing an additional 390,086 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 98,676.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 277,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 277,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,050,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

