Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post sales of $94.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.00 million and the highest is $95.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $90.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $361.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.60 million to $361.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $389.90 million, with estimates ranging from $380.00 million to $399.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $94.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $856.43 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

