Zacks: Brokerages Expect AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVITA Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AVITA Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AVITA Medical.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AVITA Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

RCEL stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.73. 3,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,594. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. The company has a market cap of $577.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.05. AVITA Medical has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $55.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 139,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

