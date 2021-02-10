Zacks: Brokerages Expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will report $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Coherus BioSciences posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRS. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $34,892.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $318,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,433. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 9.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 75.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 115.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter.

CHRS stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.65. 1,206,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

