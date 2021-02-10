Zacks: Brokerages Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. StarTek posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. StarTek had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $162.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

StarTek stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. StarTek has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $353.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Director Mukesh Sharda acquired 206,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $1,451,834.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of StarTek by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in StarTek by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 76,185 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in StarTek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in StarTek by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

