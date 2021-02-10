Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will announce sales of $4.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.33 billion and the lowest is $4.24 billion. The Charles Schwab reported sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $15.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $16.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $17.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,340,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,499,642. The stock has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 22,120 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $999,160.40. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,178,710 shares of company stock valued at $60,181,669. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

