Zacks: Brokerages Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.13 Million

Brokerages expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report $29.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the lowest is $27.25 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $34.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $126.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.40 million to $130.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $128.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.81. 127,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $596.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.99. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.