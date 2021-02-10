Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Hold

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of Genasys stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,805. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $252.61 million, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.68. Genasys has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genasys will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 17,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $118,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,616 shares of company stock worth $1,447,622. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 476.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 689,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 569,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genasys

