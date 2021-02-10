Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SmileDirectClub is in the oral care industry. Their clear-aligner treatment addresses the large global orthodontics market. “

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $156.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $122,381,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 13.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 61.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 153,655 shares during the period. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

