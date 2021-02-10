Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.29.

VYGR stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $282.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,360.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.