Zacks Investment Research Lowers Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

MBIN opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. 21.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.