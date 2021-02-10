Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cubic (NYSE:CUB) to Buy

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.36.

Shares of NYSE:CUB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.40. 1,361,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,616. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.85 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $70.22.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cubic will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cubic by 70.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cubic by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Cubic by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

