Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) to “Buy”

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KREF. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

NYSE KREF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.22. 620,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,375. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $22.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74.

In other news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 100,900 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $1,867,659.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 58,247 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,078,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 387,270 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,448. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 161.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

