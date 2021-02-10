Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) to Buy

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSE NXRT opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 19,866 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,290,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,523,000 after acquiring an additional 164,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

