Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

OCGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Ocugen from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.64.

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 3.56. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ocugen by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Ocugen by 103.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

