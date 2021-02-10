Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) to “Buy”

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

NYSE:SOI opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $502.72 million, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 499,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 61,326 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after buying an additional 107,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

