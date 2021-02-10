Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $419.93

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $419.93 and last traded at $419.67, with a volume of 7008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $407.11.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.44.

The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $397.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.21.

In other news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,906.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $399,318.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,235.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,659 shares of company stock worth $10,512,983. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after buying an additional 245,078 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,466,000 after buying an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,447,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 373,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,893,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

