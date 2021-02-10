Zel (ZEL) Market Cap Tops $4.58 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $617,742.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.41 or 0.00248906 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00092660 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00030609 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 121,458,225 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.