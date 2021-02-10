Zero (ZER) One Day Trading Volume Hits $143,228.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 10th. Zero has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $143,228.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.96 or 0.00248377 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00093495 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00030439 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000625 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,635,672 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

