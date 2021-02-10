Zilla (ZLA) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Zilla has a market capitalization of $201,811.28 and approximately $13,090.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00059735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.40 or 0.01148930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00055933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00029090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.68 or 0.05536888 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00020060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00045098 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00032748 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.