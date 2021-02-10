ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZIOP. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:ZIOP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. 3,300,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,759. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.28.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 105,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $286,428.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,799,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 18,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $55,681.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,651.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,727 shares of company stock valued at $570,626 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

