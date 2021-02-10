ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells $3,476,770.12 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Todd Crockett sold 59,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $3,476,770.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Crockett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Todd Crockett sold 568,845 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $33,021,452.25.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $93,700,608.99.

ZI stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.72. 2,619,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,057. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,941 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $172,472,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,366,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,737,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,891.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,628,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after acquiring an additional 320,352 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZI. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

