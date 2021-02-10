Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 102.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Weibo were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,505,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,693,000 after acquiring an additional 148,423 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 47,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. China Renaissance Securities lowered their price objective on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, CLSA upped their price objective on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

NASDAQ WB opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

