Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.36 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,707,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,449 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,358,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,049,000. AJO LP increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,053,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after purchasing an additional 801,871 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,681,000 after purchasing an additional 375,292 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

