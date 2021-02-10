Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.50 Million Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Lomas Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the third quarter valued at $34,985,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Alleghany by 24.7% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 265,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,582 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alleghany by 1,427.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after acquiring an additional 38,622 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany during the third quarter valued at $19,818,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in Alleghany by 109.4% during the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 71,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on Y shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Y stock opened at $604.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -127.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $600.07 and its 200-day moving average is $569.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $426.87 and a 1 year high of $847.95.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

