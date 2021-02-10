Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,911 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Retail Properties of America worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 8,168,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,458,000 after purchasing an additional 770,206 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,247,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 49.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 903,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 17.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 206,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 516,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.89.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

