$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Harsco posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harsco.

HSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of Harsco stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.14. 24,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,099. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. Harsco has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 61.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after purchasing an additional 930,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harsco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 649,536 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 41.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,743,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 513,544 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Harsco by 66.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,172,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 467,643 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Harsco by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,949,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,115,000 after purchasing an additional 143,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

