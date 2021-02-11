-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.08). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of CLSD opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $205.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 53,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $105,105.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,127,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,405. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,074,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 579,845 shares of company stock worth $1,411,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at $51,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

