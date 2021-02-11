$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.19. Nutrien posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 54,467 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 315,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 351,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 24.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.94. 1,972,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,118. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average is $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.