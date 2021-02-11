$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. Grocery Outlet posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.65 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,003.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $158,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,160 shares of company stock valued at $27,138,417 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 31.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 25.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,105 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,212. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $48.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

