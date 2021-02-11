$0.86 EPS Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.88. Zoetis reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zoetis.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

In related news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,789.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,427 shares of company stock valued at $18,051,409. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Zoetis by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS stock traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,772. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.01. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.