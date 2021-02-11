$1.01 EPS Expected for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Herc posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Herc.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Herc from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Herc stock opened at $72.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.10. Herc has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $72.96.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 987.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Herc by 1,702.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth $38,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

