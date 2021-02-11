$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total value of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,361 shares of company stock valued at $10,491,889. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 176.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,606 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,919,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,811,000 after purchasing an additional 305,958 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of KB Home by 58.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 281,818 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,027,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KBH traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,473. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

